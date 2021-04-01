Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Rises By 94.1%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EQD opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

