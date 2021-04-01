Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 33.2%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 605,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,286. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

