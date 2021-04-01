Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Grows By 38.4%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. GREE has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

