Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Rises By 40.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 82,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

