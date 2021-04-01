Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Rises By 95.9%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRIX. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

