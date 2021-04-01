Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) Declines By 27.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:IBTA remained flat at $$25.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

