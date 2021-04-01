Short Interest in Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Grows By 61.8%

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Mandom stock remained flat at $$24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19. Mandom has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

