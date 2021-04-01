Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expands By 50.0%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $193.57. 820,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29. McKesson has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

