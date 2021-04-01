Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Drops By 32.7%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,535,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 9,714,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,253.4 days.

MMTOF stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Thursday. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.