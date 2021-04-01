Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rises By 43.7%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 1,419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $374.11 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

