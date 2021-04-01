Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 54.5%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 691,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,906. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

