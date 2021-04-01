Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Expands By 37.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

