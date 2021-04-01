Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Increases By 53.4%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

