Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declines By 17.3%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. Pegasystems has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.