Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Decreases By 31.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

