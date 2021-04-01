Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Increases By 92.6%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIM opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

