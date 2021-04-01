Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declines By 33.7%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

