Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 17.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.5 days.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

