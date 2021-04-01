Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Declines By 34.3%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

