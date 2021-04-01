Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Grows By 39.1%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

TFX stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.80. 2,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $271.99 and a 1 year high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

