Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Rises By 80.6%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,800 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

