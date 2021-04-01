Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Rises By 75.0%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLUBQ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.54. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

