Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMMNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. 67,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,000. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.