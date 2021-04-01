Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $137.36

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.36, but opened at $145.11. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $145.99, with a volume of 184 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

