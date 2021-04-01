Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $656,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

SILK opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

