Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.