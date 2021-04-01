Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $150.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

