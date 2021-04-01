Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $18.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

