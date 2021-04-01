Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

TSLX stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

