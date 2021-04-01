Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $129.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $142.00. 432,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

