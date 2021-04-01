SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.28

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 59036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SLM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 87.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

