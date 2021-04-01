SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 7,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,129,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

