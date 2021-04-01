Small Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00396285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.49 or 0.00817262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00089682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029242 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 320,199,344 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

