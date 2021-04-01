Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,866,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SFIO stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. 1,390,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Smokefree Innotec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Smokefree Innotec Company Profile

Betta4U Brands Inc provides beverages and sift drinks in health and wellness space. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

