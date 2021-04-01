Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $729,273.12 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04.

Shares of SNA opened at $230.74 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

