Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 409,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE IPOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 349,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,138. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

