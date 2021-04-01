SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.34. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

