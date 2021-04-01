Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $617.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

