SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Trimmed by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 6.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

