Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 215,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.