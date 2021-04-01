Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874. Solvay has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

