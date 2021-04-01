Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

