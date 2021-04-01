SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SOS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. SOS has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

