S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $352.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.34. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.