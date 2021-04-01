SparksPay One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $34,270.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,699,031 coins and its circulating supply is 9,609,575 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

