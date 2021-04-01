SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 6,758.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $52.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.

