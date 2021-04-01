SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $162,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,239,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

