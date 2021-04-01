SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 7.6% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 537,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 318,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,581. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.