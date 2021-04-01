SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

