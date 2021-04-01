SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,097. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

